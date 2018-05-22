Mark Burns Macomber (1938-2018)

AUGUSTA - Mark Burns Macomber, 80, formerly of Dixfield, died at the Maine Veterans' Home, where he had resided for 18 months.

He was born May 12, 1938 in Dixfield, a son of Floyd P. and Bernice (Frost) Macomber, Sr. He was a graduate of Dixfield High School and for a short time following his discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1959, was employed at Stowell McGregor.

He preferred the simpler, quieter moments that life has to offer and found great enjoyment in riding around the countryside and traveling throughout New England with his brother in a motor home.

He is survived by his brother, Floyd P. Macomber, Jr. of Dixfield; a sister, Patricia Sargent of Dixfield, and adopted nephew, Robert Haynes of Dixfield. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Blandine Macomber and Ruth Haynes.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday, May 25 from 10- 11 a.m. from the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld St. Dixfield, where public funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Gensel of the Dixfield Congregational Church officiating. Committal prayers will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Dixfield, with military honors provided by the U. S. Navy. Remembrance gifts may be given to the charity of one’s choice.

Please share your condolences with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.