Mark ‘Chipper’ Aron Franzose (1979-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Mark “Chipper” Aron Franzose, 38, passed away April 5, 2018 at his home in Skowhegan.

He was born Sept. 24, 1979 in Waterville, the son of Mark T. and Theresa (Gilcott) Franzose.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1998. On October 20, 2009, he married Bonnie Brown-Gorges in Dexter. He was employed in construction and was a union member of local 327 since September of 2012. He worked for Sullivan Merrit Contractors from 2015 to 2018.

Mark is survived by his wife, Bonnie Brown-Gorges Franzose of Skowhegan; son, Aron Franzose; 2 daughters, Chloe Franzose and Raven Davis; mother, Theresa Gilcott Franzose; stepfather, Gordon Bell; father, mark Franzose and wife Jessica Franzose of Athens; sister, Corinna Franzose; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the East Side Cemetery in Skowhegan with a Celebration of Life to follow at the home of Heather Washburn, Strickland Hill Road, Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations to the Mark Franzose Memorial Fund, C/O Bonnie Franzose, 28 North School Street, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.