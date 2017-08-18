Marlene F. Austin (1953-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Marlene F. Austin, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home at 26 Beauford Street, Saturday, Aug. 12.

She was born Nov. 21, 1953 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Wallace and Barbara (Collins) Dewitt.

Her childhood life was spent in Mercer, where she lived with her mom and treasured step-dad, Harris Farrand on the Farrand Farm. She attended area schools and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1973 and from Southern Maine Technical College Culinary Arts Program in 1975. Early years she worked at various businesses in Skowhegan and did home cleaning. In December 2004 she married Jere P. Austin of Skowhegan.

She was predeceased by him on April 9, 2009. She was also predeceased by her parents and brother Billy.

Marlene was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hiking, camping and fishing. She enjoyed country music, country fairs, and movies and concerts. She took special pleasure in the time she spent with her friend Dot Cleaver and also in the many shopping trips to LL Bean she went on with her friend Amy Rouse and summer trips to New Hampshire where she enjoyed time with her 1st cousin, Marion Rexford.

She attended Centenary United Methodist Church where she volunteered with the clothes closet. She was a proud member of the Rebekah’s and was Nobel Grand in 2004 – 2005. She had an avid interest in Maine history and politics and enjoyed reading –especially biographies.

She is survived by first cousin, Marion A. Rexford of Whitefield, NH and longtime friends, Charlie Potratz of Madison, Maine and Gene and Amy Rouse of Skowhegan.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 113 Dr. Mann Road, Skowhegan on Monday, Aug. 21. Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scotty’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.