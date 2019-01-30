Marlene Y. Fortier (1938-2019)

LIVERMORE FALLS - On Jan. 27, 2019, Marlene was called to her Lord, with her family by her side, at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born Marlene Yvonne Caron, on Feb. 6, 1938, to Narcisse Caron and Yvonne (Lemieux) Caron, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She attended Ava Maria Convent in Sabattus, St. Louis School, Walden School and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1957.

She worked for several of the area shoe shops throughout her life, as a stitcher with a great work ethic, and was always known to be a friendly and hard-working coworker that you could always count on. On July 9, 1976, she married Paul J. Fortier in Livermore Falls. She was a very loving and compassionate person, who would help anyone in need. She spent years of her life raising her children and grandchildren. She loved having big parties and having all her family and friends around her. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed going to Mt. Blue State Park in the summers, and in her spare time; reading, crocheting, and going shopping on a rainy day. She was a firecracker with a heart of gold and will be sorely missed.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul Fortier; her son, Roland Lamontagne of Leeds; her daughters, Therese Asselin and husband Ronald of Turner, Judy Murray and husband Scott of Latham, NY; four step children; eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, four step grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.