Martha E. Hines (1923-2017)

CANTON – Martha E. Hines, 94, of Canton, formerly of North Jay, passed peacefully on Sunday Oct. 22, 2017, at Pinnacle Health Care, with loving family by her side.

She was born Aug. 17, 1923, in Livermore, the youngest daughter of Percy M. and Mary (Clayton) Brown. She attended Livermore schools and was a 1941 graduate of Canton High School. She was a cutter at both Livermore and G. H Bass Shoe, retiring in 1982 from Bass Shoe.

In 1942, she married Oscar N. Wilkins, the father of her three children: Arthur, Percy and Trudy. He died in 1955. In Nov. of 1968, she married Clyde V. Hines. He died on Jan. 6, 1995.

Martha attended the Wilton United Methodist church and was an active member of the Wilton Senior citizens and the Wilton Senior Bowling League. Her hobbies included paying cards, dancing, music, playing the keyboard and she was appreciative of the variety of activities offered by the Activity Department at Pinnacle.

She is loved by her surviving children: Arthur N. Wilkins and his wife Alice of Canton; Percy Wilkins and Trudy Greenleaf and her husband, Kermit; all of N. Jay; 8 grandchildren: Tanya Doyen,, Kevin Wilkins, Boyd Wilkins, James, Jason and Jeremy Wilkins and Scott and Troy Greenleaf and 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her two husbands, she was predeceased by her parents; three sisters: Marion Whittemore, Esther Davis and Emily Pike and two brothers: Arthur and Donald Brown.

Her family invites you to share condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public graveside services will be held Thursday morning Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at Birchland Cemetery, N. Jay, with Rev. Eva Thompson officiating. In appreciation for the care she received at Pinnacle, remembrance gifts may be made to the Activity Depart c/o Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation Center 26 Pleasant Street PO Box 636 Canton, ME. 04221 ATT.: Becky Knox. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road (Rte. 133) Jay, Maine.