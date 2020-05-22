Marti Strunk (1937-2020)

FARMINGTON - On May 15, 2020, Marti Strunk left this world to continue her journey beyond this life.

She was born Martha Ann Loresch on May 3, 1937, to her proud parents Harry William Loresch Jr. and Martha Peterson Loresch of Pittsburgh, Penn. There, she was raised with her two younger siblings, Harry III and Dianne Louise Loresch. She graduated from Edinboro University with a degree in Education.

In the mountains of Pennsylvania, she met her future husband, Justin “Jud” Strunk playing his banjo at a ski resort pub. The couple married and soon after and had three sons: Rory, Jeffrey, and Joel. The family of five settled in Farmington where Marti first focused on raising her sons and managing her husband’s entertainment career.

By the late 60s, their dreams of breaking into the entertainment world were realized with several musical albums and a television appearance on Merv Griffin, taped on the porch of their home on High Street. Soon they packed their bags and moved to California, and after much success, returned to Maine. Upon their return, Marti and Jud went their separate ways. Marti embarked upon a passionate career teaching Art at Mount Blue Junior High School. Marti was a consummate business woman who balanced teaching with a love for finding diamonds-in-the- rough property, creating art and spending time with family and friends at Sugarloaf. It was during that time where she met the love of her life, Sturges Butler. Together they took on the renovation of the Kawanhee Inn, where, over the years, they hosted many life milestones with friends, family and a nightly tradition of Sturges playing taps at Sunset.

Marti's journey was one defined by her spirit to never give up, no matter what the challenge, and to cultivate and protect your dreams. A spirit that lives on through her husband, her sons and her grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge Desrae Dunn for her personal assistance, compassion, and at-home care for Marti in the months that they shared together.

A celebration of life event will be announced in the near future. Arrangements are being cared for by Wiles remembrance

We encourage those people close to Marti to share their experiences with us in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com