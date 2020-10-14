Marvin G. Storer (1948-2020)

LEWISTON - Marvin G. Storer, 71, of Jay, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born Nov. 2, 1948 in Farmington, the son of Granville and Jennette (Wright) Storer. He attended Jay schools and entered the US ARMY. Marvin worked for Norwock Shoe for several years and then for many years as a jack of all trades in maintenance and carpentry and even doing masonry. He met Sheryl Wright in 1999 and they married in 2004. Marvin enjoyed fishing, camping and dancing. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends, especially those at Madison Ave. Apartments.

He is survived by his wife Sheryl and three sons: Mike of Wilton, Kenneth (Stacy) of Utah, and Greg of Salem. A step-son Richard Seilonen of S. Paris, ten grandchildren, a sister Mavis Lane of N. Jay, two half-brothers: Granville Jr. and Tony, also a half-sister Cindy. Marvin is predeceased by his parents and a brother Terry.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Birchland Cemetery in N. Jay, Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bonnie Higgins officiating. Precautions for social distancing and masking will be observed. No more than 100 attendees will be allowed at this service. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay.

