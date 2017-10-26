Marvin Leigh White (1947-2017)

NEW SHARON - Marvin Leigh White, 70, of New Sharon, ME died October 24, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family after a year and a half battle with cancer.

He was born August 19, 1947 to Kenneth Robert and Ethel Frances White in Augusta, ME. He graduated from Winthrop High School and married Deborah Clark. They had three sons Darren and his wife Peggy ,Michael and Christopher. Marvin was a self-employed mechanic for 35 years.

He loved fishing and hunting, working in the woods and spending time with his family.

Marvin married June Kannianen April 4, 2004 and lived in New Sharon for the past eight years. Marvin and his wife June are members of New Hope Baptist Church. He was predeceased by his father Kenneth and his brother Robert. Marvin is survived by his mother Ethel White; sister Barb and husband Dennis Leighton of Mt.Vernon,ME; grandchildren Clarista and fiancé Logan, Hunter, River and fiancé Kelsey, Andrew, Steven, and Devin White.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at 11:00am at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., Farmington with Pastor Rebert officiating. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to Missions Fund New Hope Baptist Church ,PO Box 786, Farmington, ME 0493. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com