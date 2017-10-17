NORRIDGEWOCK - Marvin T. Brann, 67 joined his parents and brothers in heaven unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 9 2017. Marvin was a very loved father and grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.

Marvin is a veteran of the Vietnam war and he was proud of his years of service. The son of Dean and Leola Brann of Athens where he grew up. Marvin has worked many places over the years starting with his parents farm. He has also worked at the Hartland Tannery, Eastern Fine Paper Co. and Wicks lumber to name a few. Marvin loved to keep busy. He enjoyed going to auction every Monday and adding to his or his families collections. Marvin loved to sing karaoke and playing cards. Any time spent with family was time well spent. He loved to cook and be a jokester. He was always there for his loved ones. Marvin had a passion for buying and fixing older model vehicles. He also had a fondness for horses.

Marvin is survived by his two daughters, Trixie Brann and her companion Jason Libby of Madison, Trish and her husband Casey Wooley of Troy. His sisters, Kathy Stafford of Dexter, Maxine Bates of Corinna, Mildred McCarthy and her companion Dennis Thompson of Pleasant Ridge and Letty Brann and her companion David Breen of Norridgewock. Several loved Grandchildren- Alyssa, Jacob, Gabby, Mya, Nevaeh and Taylor. His great grandson Korey and two more on the way. As well as many loved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Sanborn and Alton Brann.