Mary A. Grondin (1936-2017)

AUGUSTA - Mary Alice (Kittredge) Grondin, 80, passed away on Feb. 16, 2017 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 22, 1936, in Augusta, the daughter of Ralph E. and Mary E. (Davlin) Kittredge. She was educated in Lincoln and Cony high schools. She was a member of Saint Mary’s Church and enjoyed flowers, sketch artist, loved the ocean, gardening, and family.

Mary was survived by four daughters: Charlene M. King and husband Jere of Sidney, Jean L. Valcourt of Providence, R.I., Elizabeth M. Burnham of Winslow, Patricia A. Pelletier of Waterville; four sons: Louis J. Grondin of Hallowell, William J. Grondin of Augusta, Michael A. Grondin and wife Diana of Chelsea, Thomas P. Grondin of Waterville; brother, Charles R. Kittredge of Augusta; grandchildren: David, Deanne, Bryan, Ashley, William, Emma, Bambi, Crystal, Michael, John, Zachary, Amanda, and Christopher; great grandchildren: Zakary, Emma, Caiden, J.D., Anika, Alex, Alana, and Zachary.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Mary Kittredge; three brothers: Vincent, John and William Kittredge.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends wishing may make donations in Mary’s memory to any local food pantry or homeless shelter.

Arrangements under the direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.