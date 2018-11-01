Mary-Addison Herrick Blanchard (1925-2018)

WINSLOW - Born on Dec. 30, 1925, Mary-Addison Herrick Blanchard grew up in Abington, Mass. She attended Oberlin College, where she made life-long friends, and graduated with a BA in History in 1947.

Shortly thereafter, she moved back to her childhood home in Abington with her husband, Robert E. Lambert, to care for her mother and raise her family. Widowed in 1966, she worked at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass. as a medical secretary for several years. In 1970, she married James P. Hanabury, adding two stepchildren and another last name. She was an avid golfer as a member of Marshfield Country Club and later Halifax Country Club in Massachusetts, not retiring her clubs until the age of 85. She was passionate about art and took up painting during her middle years. When she wasn’t on the golf course or at art class, one could find her either out in her garden cutting flowers, bird watching, or relaxing with a mystery novel.

After moving to Plymouth, Mass. in 1988, Mary’s love for history inspired her to volunteer at Pilgrim Hall Museum, where she educated tourists and school groups for over 25 years. She moved to Goudreau’s Waterfront Retirement Community in Winslow, Maine in 2015 to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She made wonderful friends there and enjoyed playing cribbage with the other residents. She remained sharp to the end, solving bridge hands and crossword puzzles right up until her death at age 92. She was a woman of grace, dignity, and humor and loved by all.

She is predeceased by her brother Converse Blanchard, two husbands Robert Lambert and James Hanabury, her son Richard Lambert, and her two stepchildren, Kathy Hanabury and James Hanabury.

She is survived by her son William Lambert and daughter-in-law Maria Lambert of Oakland, California; daughter Janet Preston and son-in-law David Preston of China, Maine; six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Her ashes will be taken to Massachusetts and placed beside her first and second husbands at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Abington and Bourne National Cemetery, respectively.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to South China Community Church at PO Box 335, China, ME 04358.