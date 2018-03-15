Mary Beth Ripa (1953-2018)

NEW SHARON - Mary Beth Ripa, 65, passed away peacefully at her home in New Sharon on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1953 in Lincoln, Illinois to Gregory and Evelyn Fitzpatrick.

She graduated from Illinois State University in 1975 with a degree in Elementary Education. Mary began her teaching career in Joliet, IL and taught in numerous schools in Missouri, Massachusetts, and Maine. In 2011 she earned her Masters degree in Education from New England College.

On May 23, 1981 Mary married Philip Ripa and they had two children together, Danielle Elizabeth and John Philip. Mary was life-long teacher and a passionate gardener. One of the bright spots of her last years was sharing her garden with friends and family and teaching her grandchildren about the many perennials she grew. Mary was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Farmington.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Edward Fitzpatrick, infant brothers James Gregory and William Paul, and brother Joseph E. Fitzpatrick. Mary leaves behind her husband Philip S. Ripa, children Danielle (Scott) Ogden, John (Amanda) Ripa, grandchildren Luna and Finley Ripa, and Rosemary Ogden as well as sisters Debra Curry, Joni (Galen) Marten, Peggy (Greg) Morrow, and brother Louie (Sue) Fitzpatrick and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Patty and the care team at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their kindness.

Visitation will be held at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington on Sunday, March 18 from 4-6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 19th at 11AM at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial will be in the spring at the families convenience.

