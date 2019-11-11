Mary C. George (1928-2019)

FARMINGTON - Mary C. George, 91, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019 at her home.

Born Feb. 24, 1928, in Pawtucket, RI, Mary was the baby in a family of three girls that included Lily and Louise. Her dad, George Gorey, passed away suddenly before she ever had a chance to truly know him. Her mom, Adla Gorey, worked tirelessly in retail over the years to provide a good life for her girls, all at a time when few women worked outside the home. Her role modeling served as a beacon to Mary, who became a woman who put off some of her own dreams to be completely devoted to her family: her husband, Ernest D. George, Sr., who passed in 2014, and her children, Susan, Ernest, Jr., Nancy, who passed at the age of 17, and Joseph.

When her children were young, the family centered around Nancy, who had a serious life-long illness. While Ernie worked, Mary provided around-the-clock care to Nancy and to her other three children. Foremost in her remaining children’s hearts is the loving care they all received from their mom at a time of significant challenge. When Nancy passed, Mary later remembered she had felt lost. She turned to nature around her house in Wakefield, RI, to find herself and the meaning of her life. She walked and grieved. Nature became a theme of beauty, solace, and peace for the remainder of her life, and after many years on the coast of RI, Mary and Ernie moved to the lakes and mountains of Rangeley, Maine, once the children were grown and settled.

Before that time came, though, Mary and Ernie’s home in RI became the centerpiece of a close family, including Susan’s former husband, David DeCubellis, and their children, Niki and David, Ernest’s former wife, Donna Johnson Andrews, and their children, Sarah, Matt, and Jonathan, and Joe’s wife, Robin, and their children, Nicholas, Michael, and Emily. Grandchildren regularly got off the school bus at "Siti's," as Mary was called, and Sundays were pancake or waffle days with everyone stopping in for breakfast and to sit by the fire.

As the grandchildren got older, Mary turned to South County Hospital in South Kingstown, RI, to offer her services. After not driving for many years, Mary got back behind the wheel and drove weekly to staff the information desk at the hospital. It gave her the opportunity to give back to her community and to socialize, something she always loved to do.

With Ernie, Mary moved several times. Over the years they lived in Deerfield Beach, Florida, South Kingstown, Nokomis, Florida and Rangeley. Throughout her life, she was always up for a new adventure.

Always an avid reader, in her 60s, Mary decided she would write a book and she did, a work of fiction with some espionage, mystery, and romance. While never published, her family treasures this gift that demonstrated her determination.

After Ernie passed away, Mary moved to Orchard Park, a wonderful assisted living facility in Farmington. The staff there lovingly cared for her - a wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first - with the same care that she had always given to others. The family is so grateful to all who interacted with Mary, including her good friend, Nancy Clancy, and Androscoggin Hospice.

A celebration to honor Mary’s life is planned for the spring, when all her family can be in Rangeley. Mary’s ashes will be scattered at that time at Saddleback Lake, a place dear to her heart. Condolences and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.