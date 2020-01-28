Mary C. Parlin (1927-2020)

FARMINGTON - Mary C. Parlin, 93, of Industry, died early Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Sandy River Center for Healthcare.

She was born in West Farmington, Jan. 13, 1927, a daughter of Francis and Harriet Conway and received her education in local schools. Mrs. Parlin worked at a clock factory in Connecticut during World War II which was converted into making timers for bombs during the war effort. She later worked at Knowlton-McCleary in Farmington for many years.

She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards, and traveling around the country with her friends and family.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Parlin and his wife Diane of Spokane, Wash. and David Parlin and his companion, Jane Farrington of Industry; 2 grandchildren, Aaron and Adrian; and a great-great granddaughter, Charlotte.

She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert; her two sisters, Ruth and Katherine; and her brother, James.

Private family graveside memorial services will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery with Father Paul Dumais, officiating.

Kind words and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.