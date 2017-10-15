Mary E. (Bragdon) Martell (1960-2017)

SMITHFIELD - Mary E. (Bragdon) Martell, 57, of Smithfield, died peacefully surrounded by her family on October 11, 2017 after a brief illness. She was born April 8, 1960 in Waterville, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Jordan) Bragdon.

She graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1978. After graduation, she went to work at Mei Lam Lau Restaurant for 28 years. She then worked as bartender at the VFW in Winslow and for the past 3 years she was employed by Colby College Dining Services.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, camping, thrift store shopping, yard sales, and cooking for family gatherings. She also enjoyed long drives along the Maine coast in her convertible, with the top down. Mary was a life-time member at the VFW Post 8835 where she had several positions.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Larry Martell of Smithfield; daughters, Nicole Dyer and Katherine Martell of Oakland; brother, Kenneth Bragdon of Vassalboro; sisters, Ann Bathgate and husband Steven of Albion, Janet Cross and husband Mike of West Virginia, Deanna Works and husband Dwayne of Oakland, Norma Allen and partner Ronnie Dudley of Vassalboro; mother-in-law, Donna Stedman; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Willette and Joi Martell of Winslow, Lori Eldredge of Vassalboro, Diana Spear of Waterville, Stephanie Martell of Florida, Angel Cole of Oakland, Jessica Landry of Rome; brother-in-law, Brad Martell of Fairfield; grandchildren, Nicholas Hall of Waterville, Colin Dyer and Aaron White of Wiscasset and Mason Ross of Oakland; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; life-long friend, Kim Kirk of Vassalboro. Mary was predeceased by parents, Robert and Lorraine Bragdon; sister, Christine Bilodeau; stepson, Joshua; nieces, Stephany, Jamie and Aria; father-in-law, Carroll Martell.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Village Cemetery in Vassalboro followed by a Celebration of Life at the Winslow VFW Post 8835, Veterans Drive, Winslow.

Mary will be sadly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Mary's memory.