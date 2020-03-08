Mary E. Houghton (1931-2020)

CARTHAGE – Mary E. Houghton, 88, of Carthage, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Lewiston, Nov. 17, 1931, a daughter of Melvin and Alice (Coolen) Pulk and received her education in local schools. She enjoyed ice skating, swimming, and crocheting and was active in the Carthage Union Church.

She is survived by her husband, Emeral L. Houghton of Carthage; daughter, Sandy of West Palm Beach, FL; sons, Robert and John, both of PA; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister, Carrie Harding of Canada; She was predeceased by a daughter, Charlotte; grandson, Kermit “Reggie” Houghton; brothers, Ed and Floyd; and a sister, Beverly.

Public graveside services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Newman Cemetery in Carthage.

Memories may be shared in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral care is being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.