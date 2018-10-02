Mary Elizabeth (Eaton) Allen (1960-2018)

MADISON - Mary Elizabeth (Eaton) Allen, 57, passed away September 15, 2018 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born Dec. 11, 1960 in Danbury, Conn. the daughter of Raymond L. Sr. and Susan F. (Lawler) Eaton.

She attended Sandy Hook school and was employed over the years at the Salem Economic Ministry, Franklin shoe, New England Wire and Longfellows Restaurant. Mary enjoyed playing cards, bingo, scratch tickets, Mah Jong, loved cats and dogs and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Mary is survived by 3 daughters, Tina Madore of North Anson, Shanon Walls and husband Marc of Skowhegan, Heather Zimmerman and significant other Guy Bradford of Madison; son, Christopher Eaton; granddaughters, Caroline Decker of Anson, Casidy Lakin of Salem, and Kalie Madore of Anson; grandsons, Ryan McIntosh of Farmington, Tyler Ridlon of Farmington, Jarred Jackson of Strong, and Brogyn Madore of North Anson; sister, Virginia Getchell and husband Kenny of Omaha, AK; brother, Raymond Eaton and wife Jackie of Ansonia, CT; godmother, Carol Walser of Litchfield, CT; many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren; 2 former husbands, Edwin Allen of Havana, IL and Ronald Zimmerman of Ansonia, CT.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Linda and Susan Eaton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Mary’s memory c/o Tina Madore, 44 Union Street, North Anson, ME 04958.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976