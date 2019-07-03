Mary Elizabeth Tyler (1939-2019)

STRONG - Mary Elizabeth Tyler, 79, passed away on June 16, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Her loving husband "Pop" was by her side.

She was born in Gardiner on Dec. 16, 1939, attending school in Augusta, Phillips and then Strong.

She married George "Pop" Tyler on Nov. 8, 1957. She gave birth to six children. In addition to being a wife and mother, Mary worked several manufacturing jobs. Her greatest joy was the daycare she ran for many years.

Quick to laugh or to help someone in need, Mary loved coffee time (gossip time) with her family and friends. She had many creative talents, including oil painting, ceramics and many more.

She was predeceased by her father, Jack Gleason, and her mother, Beverly Wattson. She was also predeceased by her brother, Michael Gleason, and a grandson, Jared Henderson.

Mary is survived by her children: Timothy and Tami of Tucson, Az., Greg and Nina of Azusa, Calif., Terry and companion Nahlina Graziono of Strong, James of Strong, Beverly and Steven Henderson of Hartford, and Michael and Nicole of Porter. Other surviving family members include sister Pat and Raymond Blackstone and Crystal Mancie of Auburn, as well as 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13 at the home of George "Pop" Tyler at 2 Mountain View Drive in Strong, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.