Mary G. Rau (1918-2018)

AUBURN - Mary G. Rau, 99, of Mount Vernon, died peacefully late Wednesday evening with her family by her side.

She was born in Kingston, Ontario on Feb. 21, 1918, a daughter of Walter and Margaret (McIlroy) Gallivan. She attended Wayne State University, and studied theater.

On Aug. 9, 1942, she married Ernest Rau who passed away in 2001 at the age of 90. She worked as a secretary in local schools and helped manage her husband’s building business in New Canaan, Conn. for more than 50 years. Mary loved her family, enjoyed raising dogs and working in her gardens.

Mary is survived by her son, Steve Rau of Mount Vernon; daughter Karen (Rau) Steinhaus of New Canaan, Conn.; daughter-in-law Shirley (Taylor) Rau of New Sharon; grandchildren, Tesse of Augusta, Joshua and his wife Yen of Hong Kong, Jeremy of Chengdu, China, Johanna of Paris, France; two great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Seraphine, also of Hong Kong.

She was predeceased by her siblings, William Gallivan, Walter Gallivan, Jr., Patricia (Gallivan) Miller, Nora (Gallivan) Hirschmann; husband, Ernest, and son, Ernest Richard Rau, Jr., of New Sharon.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Mount Vernon. Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.