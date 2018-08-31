Mary Kathleen Knight (1944-2018)

FARMINGTON - Mary Kathleen Knight, 74, of Farmington, died early Thursday morning at her home.

She was born in Rumford, April 7, 1944, a daughter of Alfred and Mary Kathleen (McKenna) Holland and received her education in local schools.

On Aug. 26, 1967, she married Thomas Knight in Rumford.

She was a long-time teacher in the New Sharon School and later at Mallett School in Farmington, retiring in 2003. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Farmington where she was active in the Altar Guild. Church and children were her passion, and she loved traveling with her friends. She was a member of the Franklin County Retired Teacher’s Association.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas “Tom” Knight of Farmington; daughter, Bethany “Beth” Drabik and her husband, Marc of Portland; son, Roger Knight and his wife, Kelsey of South Portland; daughter, Tammy Friedman and husband, Corey of Manhattan, NY; 2 grandchildren, Colby and Cleary; siblings, Bernadette DeMillo of Livermore Falls, William Holland and his wife, Debbie of Poland, Marjorie Kosalski and her husband, Steve of Durham, and Joyce Hanson of WI; special friends, Paul and Sue Gooch of Wells.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 at 11 am from St. Joseph’s Church, Middle Street, Farmington. Following Mass, the family will receive friends at the Parish Hall where refreshments will be served.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center-Adams/McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.