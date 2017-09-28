Mary Lee Wakefield (19472-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Mary Lee Wakefield passed away peacefully at home with her family on Sept. 25, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born to Joseph and Frances (Blackie) Leclair on March 1, 1947.

She was married to Kempton Wakefield Sr. for 34 years; together they raised 3 children, Michael, Kempton Jr., and Rhonda Wakefield. She attended Waterville schools, and went to work as a waitress at the Silent woman and the Howard Johnsons restaurants in her earlier years. She later worked at various mills such as the Wyandotte, Cascade, Carlton, woolen mills and others. She finished her work career, checking the meal cards of students, for Colby College dining services where she worked the last 15 years before retiring 5 years ago. She often said that her favorite part of her favorite job was interacting with the students on a daily basis.

Mary was a fiercely independent and tenacious woman with a strong work ethic, yet was always loving and caring. She was named Elks Club's Mother of the Year in 1987. She enjoyed various card games once obtaining a 28 cribbage hand during a tournament (which she won many of). She enjoyed going to casino's and playing bingo with friends. She also enjoyed going to lunch with her friends in the "out to lunch bunch" and had many special times with her niece and close friend Brenda Veilleux. Mary was known for her fiery, tell as she saw it attitude, and wry sense of humor that often had people chuckling several minutes or even hours later. After making the difficult decision of entering into hospice care, she set one major goal and that was to meet her Great granddaughter Isabella Rose Lyshon which she did shortly after her birth in July. Every time Mary did get to hold Isabella, she would look on the baby with love and adoration, and she found peace and comfort in their embraces.

Mary is survived by sibling Joanne Leclair; sons, Michael Wakefield of Skowhegan, Kempton Wakefield Jr and his wife Debra of Fairfield; grandchildren, Marissa Charette and fiancé Devon Lyshon of Winslow, Jacob and Matthew Wakefield of Fairfield; great granddaughter, Isabella Rose Lyshon; she leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and extended family that she cared for deeply. Mary was predeceased by both parents, Joseph Leclair and Frances Blackie-Leclair; siblings, Richard Leclair, Sandra Dow, Norman Leclair, and John Leclair; and her daughter, Rhonda J Wakefield.

Special thanks to Maine General Hospice nursing and their support staff and Helping Hands support services who both made this difficult time a little more bearable.

At Mary’s request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Mary’s memory to MaineGeneral Hospice and HomeCare, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 049012.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.