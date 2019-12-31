Mary Lillian Daggett (1945-2019)

KINGFIELD - Mary Lillian Daggett, 74, passed away on Dec. 25 at the Hospice House in Auburn where she had only been a patient for one and a half days.

She was born in Kingfield, on Sept. 26, 1945, the daughter of Arthur and Muriel (French) Daggett. Mary was educated in the schools of Kingfield, and graduated as Valedictorian of the class of 1964 at Stanley High School. For 35 years, Mary was employed at Winter’s Mill in Kingfield, and later on worked as a CNA at Edgewood Nursing Home in Farmington, until ill health forced her retirement. Mary was a member of the DAR, Rebekahs, Stitches in the Snow and the American Legion Auxiliary in Kingfield. She had made her home in Kingfield all of her life. She enjoyed sewing and reading.

Mary is survived by; her brother, Eugene Daggett and wife Carol Rapp of West Freeman; and nephew, David LaBelle of Kingfield. She was predeceased by her half-brothers, Elden and Everett LaBelle.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Kingfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 342, Kingfield, ME 04947.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Kingfield United Methodist Church, 51 High St., in Kingfield. A reception will follow at the church hosted by the Kingfield Senior Citizens. Interment will be at the West Freeman Cemetery in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.