Mary Madeline (Deanie) Dyer (1931-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Mary Madeline (Deanie) Dyer, 86, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Aug 9, 2017. Deanie was born on Feb 25, 1931 in Fairfield, daughter of Robert and Mary Tobey. She married Frederick J. Dyer, on July 10, 1948. She worked at Keyes Fibre in Fairfield for 35 years, retiring in 1992.

Deanie loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cross country skiing, gardening, reading, restoring furniture, and her cats. Her only vice...chocolate. She developed a love for the ocean; while attending

schools and living on Peak’s Island and Old Orchard Beach for a short time in her youth during WWII, then finishing her education at Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Fred; Children: Jane, husband (Edward) Moffitt of Stockton Springs, son, Robert Dyer, wife (Susanne) of Benton, daughter, Nancy Simpson, husband (Robert), sons, Peter Dyer and Ronald Dyer all of Fairfield.Grandchildren: Kevin and (Tammy) Dyer, Kelly and (Lisa) Dyer, Kasey and (Jenny) Dyer, Sarah Moffitt and Caleb Moffitt and partner (Roberto Forleo), Jen Simpson and companion, (Michael Borland), Tobey and (Bodhi) Simpson, Tori Dyer, and 13 great-grandchildren.She will be greatly missed by her nieces, Barbara Moshier and husband (Sam), Linda Godere as well as grandnephew, David Roberts, grandnieces Becky Rainville and Laurie Velidow of Connecticut. She was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Houghton.

The family would like to thank Maine General Hospice for their compassion and support during this difficult time.

A celebration of her life will be held on August 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water Street, Fairfield.