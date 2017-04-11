Mary S. Nutter (1927-2017)

PHILLIPS - Mary S. Nutter, 89, passed away due to declining health, on April 9, 2017, at her daughter and son in-law’s home, Cindy and Mark Golden, with her family by her side.

Mary was born on October 13, 1927 in Cornish, to Philip R. Swasey and Lou Agnes Waterman Swasey.

She graduated from Gould Academy in 1945, then went on to Syracuse University in NY, majoring in art. Mary completed her academic years at Westbrook College in Portland, ME and graduated from Nasson College in Springvale, where she received her teaching degree. That is where she met Robert W, Nutter and they married, moved to Portland and raised six children. Mary taught business classes at Westbrook High School for many years and also was head of the Distributive Education department. Mary was very involved in her children’s activities, including sporting events. She enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida, along with knitting and sewing.

Mary is survived by; her children, Robert W. Nutter Jr. Of Kennebunk, Constance d’Entremont of Portland, Nancy Scott of Biddeford, William Nutter (Cheryl) of Georgetown, MA, and Cindy Golden(Mark) of Phillips; her grandchildren, Karen Compton, Jeremy Compton, Lisa Golden, Thomas Golden, James Nutter, Robbie Nutter, Mathew Nutter, Jennifer Nutter and Sarah Scott; eight great grandchildren; her brothers, James Swasey of Kennett Square, PA and William Swasey of Bow, NH; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by; her parents; her husband, Robert W. Nutter Sr.; her daughter, Terry Nutter; her sister; Jacqueline Smith; and longtime companion, Ed Dorion.

The family would like to thank; Pinewood Terrace for their loving care; Beacon Hospice, especially their staff members - Dr. Donahue, Paula, Kami and Leslie; and longtime caregiver, Marci Pinkham.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074, www.alz.org/maine.

At Mary’s request there will be no funeral. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Riverside Cemetery in Cornish. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 68 Main St, Phillips, ME 04966.