Mary (Sweeney) Sampson (1924-2019)

FARMINGTON - Mary (Sweeney) Sampson, 95, died on Oct. 26, 2019, having spent the final days of her life with friends and family.

Born on Feb. 4, 1924, in Chelsea, Mass., to Mary Agnes (O’Brien) and Thomas Sweeney, she was the youngest of eight children. Mary was so tiny at birth that her first bed was in a shoe box.

Her personality, however, was big, fun-loving, and adventurous. When she was a young child, her mother watched her staring off toward the horizon in the seaside community of Winthrop, Mass., where she was raised. When questioned about what she was doing, she said she wanted to travel and see the world beyond that horizon. And she did just that.

After graduating from high school, she found work in New York City. She loved the city and its culture. From there she was off to Turkey where she worked and met her husband-to-be John Sampson. Their vows to each other included traveling and seeing the world. John was an engineer whose next assignment was a project in the Andes of Chile.

After years of traveling and living in foreign countries, they decided to settle in Farmington, where they purchased and operated a laundromat. Together they grew deep roots in the community that included satisfied customers and lifelong friends. When John died in 1978, Mary went on to work at a local bank.

Wherever she went, her life was full of adventures and friends. Her travels continued - to Spain, Portugal, Russia, Italy, the Scandinavian countries, and on and on. Some of those trips included friends, while on others she traveled alone. Throughout her life, she was a staunch Democrat. Right up until the end, she enjoyed taking on new challenges: a small plane or helicopter ride; a jaunt to the Big Apple to see Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton at age 91; a cruise through the countryside in a convertible at 95 (see photo above).

Although small in stature, her heart was big and fearless; and her mind was like a steel trap. Even while facing health issues as she aged, her eyes always lit up as she recalled past relationships and adventures. She was the ultimate storyteller, and her wonderful stories will be missed.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, seven siblings, and her nephews Robert and Kevin Sweeney. She is survived by her nephew, Michael Chapman of Los Angeles, California, his wife, Amy, and children, Patrick and Emma, and Mimi and their children, Jonathan and Andrew; her nephew, Jeremy Chapman of Rockland, Maine, his son, Jomo, and partner, Mary Fitanides; and Robert Sweeney’s wife, Susan Sweeney of Danvers, Massachusetts, and their son, Brendan.

At Mary’s request there will be no service. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Mary’s life in the spring.