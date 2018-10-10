Mary Watt Bubier (1926-2018)

FARMINGTON - Mary Watt Bubier, 91, formerly of Phillips, passed away on Oct. 8, 2018 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1926, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of William and Annie (McDougall) Scott. She was educated in the schools of Glasgow, Scotland.

On May 6, 1961, she married Kenneth Bubier in Phillips, and he predeceased her on May 17, 1991. Prior to her residency at Edgewood, she had made her home in Phillips for over 40 years. Mary was a member of the Phillips Women’s Extension Group. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, and spending time with friends.

Mary is survived by; her nephew, Robert Bubier of Lewiston; nieces, Mary Hamilton of Scotland and Jamie Bubier of California; sisters in-law, Joan Bubier of California and Maxine Black of Wilton; and brother in-law, Clarence Bubier of Chesterville.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at 1 p.m., at the Mile Square Cemetery, Mile Square Road, in Avon, with Father Paul Dumais officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.