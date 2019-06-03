FARMINGTON - Funeral services for Marylyn B. R. Bachelder, who died on April 20, 2019, will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10 am, at the Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd., in Farmington, with Louise McCleery officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at the New Eustis Cemetery in Eustis. Ladies please wear a hat to the service in honor of Marylyn.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.