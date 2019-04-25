Marylyn Beryl Raymond Bachelder (1930-2019)

FARMINGTON - Marylyn Beryl Raymond Bachelder, 88, formerly of Avon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 20, 2019, with her loving family by her side, at Woodlands Senior Living in Farmington.

She was born on May 15, 1930, in Avon, the daughter of Rex and Roberta (Wing) Raymond.

Marylyn was educated in the schools of Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1948. She furthered her education at Husson College, graduating in the class of 1949. In her early years, Marylyn worked at Diamond Match in Phillips as a payroll clerk.

She married Donald Bachelder on Sept. 1, 1950 in Phillips and he predeceased her on Oct. 25, 1993. They owned a farm together for over 30 years on Tantarattle Mountain in Avon.

Marylyn was very active in the community. Her CB handle was “Aunty May.” She served as Ballot Clerk for 50 years and Registrar of Voters for 7 years for the Town of Avon. She was a member of the Reeds Mill Ladies Circle in Madrid, the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Phillips and the Phillips Senior Citizens where she was the devotional leader. Marylyn was also a longtime member of the Farmington Baptist Church. She helped her husband, who was Scoutmaster, with the local Boy Scouts, and also was a 4H leader. Marylyn was a charter member of the Phillips Assembly #8 Order of Rainbow Girls and served as Worthy Advisor, Mother Advisor for 6 years, and Holder of the Grand Cross of Color. For over 25 years, she was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the OES Sherburn Chapter in Phillips.

Marylyn is survived by her adopted granddaughter, Deborah Richard and husband Craig of Farmington; Kodi Harriman and his parents Cassie and Keith and brother Colt; Carol Lambert, Mona and Paula Linder, Craig and Pam Starbird, Barb Farina, Nicole and Eric Lariviere, Barbara Richards and her FBC church family; many, many special friends who also became family; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; her brother, Rupert Raymond; and her sister, Nathalie White.

The family would like to thank Woodlands of Farmington for their special care of Grammy B while she resided there and a special thank you for all the love she received from her girls that cared for her.

Donations in Marylyn’s memory may be made to the Dead River Historical Society, PO Box 15, Stratton, ME 04982.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, in Farmington, with Louise McCleery officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at the New Eustis Cemetery in Eustis. Ladies please wear a hat in honor of Marylyn to the service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.