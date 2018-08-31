Matiana Gámez Glass (1942–2018)

FARMINGTON - Matiana Gámez Glass passed away on Thursday, Aug. 30 — the day after her fifty-third wedding anniversary — at the age of 76. After a day of exchanging words of love and encouragement with each member of her family, she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Farmington. Until shortly before her passing, she had been waging a successful fight against breast cancer.

The third of five siblings, Matiana was born in Crystal City, Texas, on May 15, 1942, to Alfred and Josephine Brooks Gámez. Spanish was her first language until the age of 5, when she and her family moved to Jackson, Michigan, where she was raised and attended public schools. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, in 1965, and later a master’s from the University of Southern Maine and a certificate of advanced study in school administration from the University of Maine.

In 1965, she married Raymond Glass, with whom she enjoyed a loving marriage and partnership for 53 years. Together, they raised two children, Marc and Anna. Their third child, David, was born with a congenital heart defect and died within days of his birth, in 1968. Before coming to Farmington in 1974, Matiana and Raymond lived in Syracuse, New York; Bloomington, Indiana; and Alfred, Maine.

Matiana began her life’s work, teaching and advocating for children with special needs, in 1977, in what was then SAD #36, Livermore–Livermore Falls. At the time of her retirement, in 2003, she had served the school district and students as director of special education. In the early ’90s, Matiana and her husband spent two years teaching elementary students at a Department of Defense Dependents School in Giessen, Germany. For many years, she accompanied her husband, a longtime professor of special education at the University of Maine at Farmington, on UMF study-abroad trips to the University of Leicester in Leicester, England, and the Cemanahuac language school in Cuernavaca, Mexico. For nearly 25 years, Matiana was an active board member of the Farmington Public Library.

She also was an active member of the Mount Blue Garden Club, as well as a local ukulele group, the Merry Plinksters, and a local singing group, the Sing-Alongs. With her husband, she founded a weekly conversational Spanish group, in 1994. Twenty-five years on, nine members continue to meet and converse weekly. Along with her husband, she was also a longtime member of the Jewish Union of Franklin County. Throughout her life, Matiana enjoyed a wide range of interests, including watercolor painting, knitting, reading, gardening, walking, traveling, and studying and speaking Spanish. A student of local artist Joyce Dubay, her paintings routinely received recognition in the Franklin County Agricultural Fair Art Show.

In addition to her husband, Matiana is survived by a son, Marc Glass; his wife, Wendy Glass; and their daughter, Anna Glass, of Wilton. She is also survived by a daughter, Anna van Huystee; her husband, Michael van Huystee; and their two sons, Alexander and Zachary van Huystee, of Cape Elizabeth. Her surviving siblings are Gina Gámez, of Biddeford with whom she was very close; Mary Helen Prochazka and her husband, Jim Prochazka, of Fresno, CA; and Ricardo Gámez, of Worcester, MA. She was predeceased by a brother, Alfred Gámez Jr., of Kalamazoo, MI. Matiana loved her children deeply and continued to provide them with support and encouragement until the time of her passing. She also cared deeply for and took an active role in the lives of her grandchildren: Anna, who is a junior at Bates College, and Alexander and Zachary, who are in grades 7 and 5, respectively, in Cape Elizabeth schools.

In keeping with Matiana’s insistence on warmth and informality in her friendships, a memorial visitation beginning with brief remarks will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. All are welcome to visit, pay respects, and enjoy light refreshments, as their schedules permit, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Those who wish to honor Matiana’s life are encouraged to make gifts to the Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy Street, Farmington, ME 04938.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.