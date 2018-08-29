Maureen Theresa Jones (1944-2018)

Maureen Theresa Jones, loving wife of Gordon Archie Jones, mother of three and grandmother of two, passed away at on Monday, Aug. 27 at the age of 73 surrounded by family and friends.

Maureen was born on November 6, 1944 in Livermore Falls to William and Mary Jones. She spent time living in Jay, Gardiner and Riley while growing up, graduating from Jay High School 1963. On March 14, 1970, she married Gordon Jones. After living briefly in Livermore Falls, they moved to Livermore in 1972. They raised two sons, Patrick and Timothy, and one daughter, Kathryn. She studied cosmetology at Central Beauty School in Augusta and worked as a hairdresser for a number of years before choosing to spend her time raising her family.

For years, Maureen was the neighborhood “mom” and always had warm chocolate chip cookies available for any kid that happened to lay their bike in the front lawn. That sometimes meant two batches a day, and she loved it.

Maureen was fascinated by genealogy and history. She helped co-author the history of Riley, “Riley Maine, a Vanishing Village.” She gave her knowledge freely to anyone who needed help learning their past.

She loved cats and her large collection of cat figurines. She was an avid scrapbooker and had every pair of fancy scissors available online, and some that probably weren’t.

Much to the amazement of her children, she often gave computer tech support to her friends. She was good at it because she was patient, caring and always wanted to help.

Maureen was a giver. She took care of everyone that needed it, giving more than many thought was possible. She loved and was loved. She will be greatly missed.

Maureen was preceded in death by her father, William, and her mother, Mary. She is survived by her husband Gordon, son Patrick and his wife Jane (Schoenecker) of Longmont, CO, son Timothy and his wife Elise (Gourguechon) of Bend, OR, daughter Kathryn of Denver, CO, grandchildren Olive and Fern, and her brother Treby of Fort Meyers, FL.

Notice: Jones, Maureen T. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls with Rev. Father Paul Dumais officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. ( Rt 133 ) Jay.

