Maurice E. Bowring, Jr. (1957-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Maurice E. Bowring, Jr., 60, passed away July 7, 2018 at his home in Norridgewock surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 10, 1957 in Norridgewock, the son of Maurice E. Sr. and Carrol (Libby) Bowring.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his children and granddaughter and teaching her about the world. He was a loving man to all. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge.

Maurice is survived by his wife, Tornia (Henderson) Bowring of Norridgewock; daughter, Kayla Bowring of Norridgewock; son, Kaleb Bowring of Norridgewock; granddaughter, Serenity Bowring of Norridgewock; 3 sisters, Paulan Allian of Madison, Cindy Fife of North Berwick, Amy Glidden of Hartland; 5 brothers, Timothy Glidden of Hartland, Joe Abbot and wife June of Madison, Richard White of Norridgewock, Rusty Landry of Norridgewock, and John Tibbetes of Norridgewock; dear friends, Chris, Cody, Al, Porkey, Rick, Mike Goff and Larry many cousins, aunts, uncles nieces, nephew's and friends and family.

He was predeceased by sister's Allison, December brother's Timber, roland 2 mother Carrol; father, Maurice; step father, Roland I.

The family would like to thank Roberta and Stephen Amber and Bryan Danny Christean Matt and Kevin for helping us at our time of need.

A Celebration of Life will be held 9 a.m. July 21, 2018 at the Breakwater at Clearwater Lake in Industry following after will be a pot luck bbq at clear water please bring chairs

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Maurice's memory to the care of Serenity Bowring, c/o Torina Bowring, 344 Walker Road, Norridgewock, Maine 04957

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976