Maurice R. Lambert (1931-2020)

KINGFIELD - Maurice Richard Lambert, 89, passed from this life to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 16, 2020, at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison, where he had resided for the past 5 months.

He was born on March 12, 1931, in Strong, the son of Richard E. and Lucille M. Lambert. He grew up in Strong, and graduated from Strong High School in 1949. He married his high school sweetheart Dorothy A. Damon on July 16, 1950, at his parents’ home in Strong. The couple lived in Farmington, and Maurice worked for B.D. Moore Gas Co. for 1 year.

In 1951, Maurice and Dot moved to Kingfield and lived in the apartment above the parts room at Knapp Bros. Dodge Dealership where Maurice went to work as a mechanic for 3 years and then worked as a mechanic for Austin Thompson for 1 year. Later that same year, Maurice and Dot purchased a house on upper Main St. in Kingfield, where they resided for over 60 years.

Maurice served as president of the Franklin County Fireman’s Association as well as Franklin County Fire Coordinator for one term. Maurice was also appointed Fire Chief where he served for 31 years between the years 1956-1987.

Maurice began running the Esso station in Kingfield where he was later joined by his father Richard Lambert to help run the business until Richard’s retirement in 1972. Maurice then returned to the employ of Knapp Bros. as shop Foreman and Service Manager. He retired from Knapp’s in 1996 after 24 years of service.

Maurice also served on the Kingfield Water Board in 2006 during negotiations to bring Poland Spring Water Co. to the area.

Maurice was a faithful member of the Kingfield First Baptist Church where he served as deacon and trustee for many years. He was later ordained as an elder at the Farmington Baptist Church in Farmington, where he attended and served for several years. Later, he helped found and became a charter member and elder of Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland.

Maurice had many talents. There was little he did not know how to do – a real “Jack-of-all Trades”. He was a gifted artist, a licensed welder and seemed to be able to fix just about anything. Because he worked with the public, he was known far and wide, was well-liked and respected. He had a quick wit, loved to laugh and was fun-loving. His home was open to all, he loved to eat and loved to feed anyone that came through his door. He was a collector of rocks and semi-precious stones and had a great appreciation for nature. Maurice enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating and for many years, his annual vacation was spent camping along Flagstaff Lake. He was a true “Mainer” and great story teller. He helped everyone and anyone that needed it. He was a good provider and friend, steady and solid, someone you could count on and call if you were in trouble. He deeply loved his family and was a man of unwavering faith.

Maurice was blessed with a large family. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy; seven children, daughter Sharon Bane and husband Brian of Pittsfield, son Rick Lambert and wife Judy of Hampden, son Scott Lambert and wife Sue of Canaan, son Clair and wife Jeanette of Kingfield, son Parris Lambert and wife Linda of Benton, daughter Pamela Bare and husband Dennis of Kingfield, and daughter Melanie Meldrum and husband Roger of Kingfield; nephew Dale Starnes and wife Georgette of Jay; niece Sonya Dearborn and husband Richard of Kingfield; 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by one other daughter Valerie Baker to make eight children in all; his parents Richard and Lucille Lambert; his only sibling Rosalind Starnes; and several other relatives.

Due to the present risks of COVID-19, there will not be any visiting hours or formal memorial

gathering but in lieu of that or flowers, you can honor his memory by making a donation to Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland - westernmountainschurch.org or mail to the church at P.O. Box 264, Kingfield, ME 04947, or support your favorite local charity such as WMBC "Bridging The Gap" meals ministry (see address above), or "Gifts Of Love" c/o Shelby Banks, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947, or any local school programs.

