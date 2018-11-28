Mavis ‘Gram’ Ava Henderson (1920-2018)

PHILLIPS - Mavis “Gram” Ava Henderson, 97, of Phillips, passed away at her home on Nov. 23, 2018.

She was born on Nov. 24, 1920, the daughter of Robert and Marguerite (Toothaker) Carvill. Mavis was raised by her grandparents, Maurice and Wilma Toothaker. She attended schools in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1939.

On Oct. 8, 1947, Mavis married Myrle Henderson in Phillips and he predeceased her on April 9, 1983.

Over the years, she worked at Farmington Shoe, J.L. Coombs in Phillips, and later as a C.N.A. And H.H.A. nurse. She was a member of the Phillips Congregational Church, Prescott Fairbanks Legion Auxiliary, Kings Daughters, and the Ladies Social Union. Her favorite pastime was watching softball games and playing beano. She loved to play cribbage and continued to play until her death.

Mavis is survived by; her son, Michael Henderson and wife Karen; three grandchildren, Mark Henderson and fiancée Sarah Beal, Chad Henderson and wife Jaime, Nikelle Price and husband Brian; five great grandchildren, Taylor Henderson, Machaon Henderson, Caden Henderson, Cullen Henderson, and Vivian Ava Price. She was predeceased by; her brother, Maurice Hobert; and her sister, Marjorie Palmer.

Donations may be made in Mavis’s memory to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at 1 p.m., at the Phillips Congregational Church, 4 Sawyer St, in Phillips, with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating. A reception will follow at the church. At a later date, private interment will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, where she will be placed beside her husband Myrle. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.