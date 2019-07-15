Maxine Estelle Sargent Memorial Service

RANGELEY – Public Memorial Services for Maxine Estelle (Eustis) Sargent, who died March 24, 2019 will be held from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley, on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m. with Rev. Tony MacNaughton, officiating, followed by brief refreshments in the Church Undercroft and then committal at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered in her memory to the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club, PO Box 590, Rangeley, ME 04970. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.