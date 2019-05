FARMINGTON - Maxine H. Swett, 87, of Jay, passed away peacefully Saturday May 4, 2019 at Sandy River Center. She was born Sept. 11, 1931 in Wilton the daughter of Richard and Helen (Buchanan) York. She is survived by husband of 67 years, Durwood Swett.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

