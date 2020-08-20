Maxine Helen Browne Hartwell (1938-2020)

FARMINGTON - Maxine Helen Browne Hartwell, 82, of Farmington, passed away on August 17, 2020.

She was born on May 2, 1938 at home in Vienna, Maine the third child of A Malcolm and Helen Mary (Kennedy) Browne. Growing up in New Vineyard and North Anson, she attended Roosevelt Grammar, a two room school house, in New Vineyard, Maine. She graduated from Anson Academy in 1956. Maxine worked at the shoe shop in Norridgewock and Bass Shoe in Wilton. Maxine was a homemaker most of her life while her four children were growing up. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, embroidering, crosswords, reading and camping in Maine. She had many fond memories of being the only girl and growing up with six brothers. She shared some great stories of her childhood. Sundays were spent visiting with her mother and reminiscing about the good old days.

She is much loved and will be greatly missed by her children: Diana (Edward) Witt; Lisa (John) Carter; Michael Hartwell; Heidi Ros;, and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Edward (Megan); Shannon (Matt), Maegan and Taylor; Dustin (Jennifer) and Ashley (Brian); Ben and Anna Rose; and, great grandchildren, Alaric and Katherine; Owen and Eliott; Ashor and Adelynne. Maxine is also survived by her brothers and their spouses; Clyde, Francis, Donald, Gene Browne and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Douglas and Lauriston.

Our family would very much like to thank the many nurses and staff at Sandy River Nursing Center that cared for our mother. She had her favorite people and we hope you know who you are. Thank you for that.

Graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, August 28 at 11:00 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, with Covid-19 rules followed.