Maxine Laura (Tainter) Moore (1929-2017)

RUMFORD – Lifelong resident, Maxine Laura (Tainter) Moore, who lived life on her own terms, with independence and grace, passed peacefully in the late afternoon of Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017, at the Rumford Hospital, where she had been a patient since Friday, as the result of a stroke.

She was a daughter of the late Roland and Phyllis Ray (Gill) Tainter; born Oct. 30, 1929, in Peru. She was a graduate of Dixfield High School, Class of '48, and on Sept. 5 of that same year married Ernest Moore. He predeceased her on Dec. 12, 1985.

For many years she was employed at SAD #21 where she enjoyed working in the cafeteria and nourishing the children of her beloved community. She often attended the Dixfield Congregational Church and enjoyed traveling to country and western shows with her friends. She collected precious moments figurines and glassware and “knick- knacks” of various colors, blue being her favorite.

Known to some as “Mookie”, Maxine will be remembered for her strong will, determined spirit and generous heart.

She is loved by her children: Hollie M. Louvat of Rumford; Roland D. Moore(Carol) of Plover, Wisconsin; her sister, Barbara Blaisdell(Virgil) of Haines City, Florida; four grandchildren: Leanne Langlois, Brian Campbell, Ross Moore and Joshua Merrill; six great-grand grandchildren: Barry Campbell, Ally Langlois, Reid Langlois, Clara Moore, Margot Moore and Milo Moore.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Shelly Moore in 1996, and a grandson, Chase Moore in 2014.

Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Monday, March 6 from 4-6 PM at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld St, Dixfield. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Dixfield Alumni Association c/o Gayle Davis PO Box 359 Dixfield, Maine 04224.

You are welcome to visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share your memories and condolences and to watch her life tribute video.

Family graveside services will be held in the springtime at Greenwood Cemetery, Dixfield.