Maxine R. Wyman (1942-2017)

AUBURN – On Monday Dec. 11, 2017, Maxine R. Wyman, 75, of Jay, passed from this life to eternity at the Hospice House in Auburn, with the love of her life, Milford, by her side.

Maxine was born Oct. 7, 1942 in Dixfield, a daughter of Lendall Artel and Clara Marie (Wright) Drown.

She was a graduate of Dixfield High School and in August of 1967 married Milford Wyman in Rumford. They made their home on the Macomber Hill Road where they raised their three children on their family farm.

Maxine was a secretary at Forster Mfg. Co, for a number of years and will be remembered as a teller for Livermore Falls Trust Co. and Androscoggin Bank, where she worked for many years. She was also an Avon representative and received many awards for sales and service.

Maxine was musically talented; she played both the piano and the accordion and sang in the Bean's Corner Baptist Church Choir. She is loved by her husband of 50 years, Milford, of Jay; their daughter Dawn McArthur of Farmington and grandchildren: Elizabeth Beisaw, Evan, Elliot, Emil and Erika McArthur and Brandon Wyman; sister, Blinda Burgess of Quincy, Mass and brother-in-law, Kenneth Hill of S. Berwick.

She was predeceased by her folks; daughter: Wendy Wyman and son, Michael Wyman; brother, Wayne Drown and sister-in-law, Edith Hill.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Private family viewing. Public graveside services will be held Thursday May 10 at 10 AM from Birchland Cemetery, Rte. 17, North Jay. Remembrance gifts may be given to CMMC Att.: Nursing Education Fund 300 Main St. Lewiston, Me. 04240. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.