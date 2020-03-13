Maxine Witherell Babb (1926-2020)

KINGFIELD - Maxine Witherell Babb, 93, died on March 11, 2020, at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.

She was born in Kingfield, on Nov. 9, 1926 to Lionel and Velma Wilbur. She had five children with Arnold Witherell, and then Maxine married Everett Babb, who died within a year of their marriage. Maxine was raised in Kingfield on her parents’ farm and grew up with her three siblings. She was educated in the Kingfield schools. She was a homemaker and worked at Winter’s Mill in Kingfield for several years.

For about seven years, she lived with a daughter in West Gardiner, before moving back to Kingfield.

Maxine liked growing flowers and vegetables, reading, and feeding her birds. She also enjoyed living at her farm in Freeman Township and taking care of her animals, especially her chickens. Cats would seek her out; Maxine had 10 cats deposited on her doorstep in Freeman. She found homes for some and gave a good home to the rest.

Maxine is survived by her children, Audrey Kendall of Kingfield, Jane McLeary of Nokomis, FL, Arnold Witherell of Huguenot, NY, and Jeanette Lambert of Kingfield; her sister, Shirley Klunger of NH; her brother, Jerold Wilbur of FL; grandchildren, Andrea McLeary, JennieLea Hanna, Shelby Edwards, Curt Lambert, and Margaret Hem; and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother and father; her sister, Phyllis Wilbur; her husband, Everett Babb; her ex-husband, Arnold Witherell; her son, Kennethe Witherell; and her significant other of 35 plus years, Harold Lovejoy.

At Maxine’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.