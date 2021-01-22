Maynard (Jay) D. Williams, Jr. (1965-2021)

MERCER - Maynard (Jay) D. Williams, Jr., 55 of Mercer, died unexpectedly early Monday morning at his home in Mercer.

He was born in Rumford, August 24, 1965, a son of Maynard and June (Conant) Williams, Sr. and was a graduate of Jay High School. Later on in life, he pursued his passion of helping others through studying EMT certification at Capitol College and continuing his licensure, an immense source of pride for him. In 1990, he married the love of his life, best friend, and constant companion, Gaylene Kinney in Wilton. They built their home and raised their family in Connecticut for decades, touching the lives of everyone they encountered. They then moved back to Maine within the last year to better care for their family, which speaks to Jay’s character of always putting his family first. He worked as a logistics and inventory control manager at AeroMed/Cardinal Health in Glastonbury, CT. He spoke fondly of his co-workers and enjoyed the time he spent with them. He was an active and loving member of Hope Church in East Hampton, CT. He had a strong love of the Lord which he shared with his wife, family, and community. Jay enjoyed working with wood, golfing, hunting and fishing, riding his motorcycle, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was the "Rock" of the family, often times putting everyone else's needs in front of his own. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, the personal relationships he built with everyone he loved, and somehow always being able to say the right thing. His grandchildren will miss that most about him. He was a member of Warren Masonic Lodge in Portland, Connecticut and recently affiliated with Franklin Lodge #123 AF and AM of New Sharon.

He is survived and will always be loved by his wife, Gaylene of Mercer; his daughter Marlana Porter of Nashua, NH and her husband Greg, Chad Farmer of Lancaster, CA, his partner Jessica Brown, and his children Drake, Lorna, Chazein, and Anna, Seth and Sandra Farmer of Farmington, ME and their children Samantha, Sawyer, and Max, Mariah, her son Carmine, and her fiance`, Wes of Colchester, CT, and Caleb and Amber Greenleaf of Hebron, CT and their daughter Lyric; his parents, Maynard and June Williams, Sr. of Wilton, ME; his brother Michael and wife Megan of Jay, ME; mother and father-in-law, Wilmer and Marlene Redlevske of Mercer, ME. He was predeceased by his brother-in-laws Darryl Kinney, Wilmer (Bud) Redlevske Jr., and his sister-in-law Tracy Williams.

His favorite words of wisdom were “It’s all in the Lord’s plan, and the Lord’s plan is perfect.” And also, “in this family, no one falls.”

Public graveside memorial services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, June 12th at the Mercer Cemetery, in Mercer, ME, with Rev. Barry Trask, officiating. The family suggests that those who desire, to consider memorial gifts in his memory to The Alzheimer's Association - www.alz.org. Memories may be shared with his family in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.