Medary Ames Prentiss, III (1951-2017)

BANGOR - Medary Ames Prentiss, III, 65, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2017 at Eastern Maine Medical Center after a brief illness, with his brother Mark by his side.

Dary was born on Dec. 6, 1951, in Bangor, son of Marsha and Medary Prentiss Jr.

His schooling started at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington. He later moved to the Perkins School in Danvers, Mass., a school designed to serve people with special needs. His spent his adult life in Kingfield, first with Clara “Grammie” Bradbury, and later with Everett Howe and his extended family. Most restaurants in the area knew Everett and "his boys," Dary and David. Dary was known to insist to meet “the man” who cooked his food which resulted in friendships with many a restaurant chef. Seventeen years ago, Dary grew his family when he went to live with Barbara and Bentley Woodcock. They encouraged his growth and development with their love and care-taking. The Wooodcocks initiated his work at the WorkFirst program in Franklin county. Through WorkFirst, he stocked shelves at Tranten’s in Kingfield, helped to deliver Meals on Wheels and cleaned up at the Knowlton family farm. Since retirement, Dary was able to do more of the things he loved.

He loved all things cowboy, horses, cows, Ferdinand the bull, truck rides, country western music, John Wayne movies, Davy Crocket’s cabin, Johnny Cash, Christmas, sitting in his beloved gazebo in the backyard, smelling the flowers and going on walks.

His family members include brother Mark Prentiss and his wife Kim, Barbara and Bentley Woodcock and their daughters Lakeesha, Samm, and Lori; nephews Ben, Alex, and Sam Prentiss and their families. He made a loving, lasting impact on more people than could possibly be listed.

There will be a private graveside burial. A celebration of life is planned for June 11th, 2017 in Kingfield.

Donations in Dary's memory can be made by check to Gifts of Love. Gifts of Love ℅ Shelby Banks 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.