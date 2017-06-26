Melvin E. Therriault (1931-2017)

DIXFIELD – Melvin E. Therriault, 85, of High Street, Dixfield, died late Friday evening at his home.

He was born in Dixfield, Nov. 27, 1931, a son of Joseph and Angie Therriault and received his education in Dixfield schools. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea and worked as a truck driver prior to his retirement. He enjoyed snowmobile racing in his younger years.

He is survived by his children, Robert of Livermore, Rodney of Dixfield, Stephen of Portland, Bonnie of Peru, and Bruce of Phillips; two sisters, Margaret of Gray and Louise of Phillips; He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline on Oct. 21, 2016; his daughter, Bernadette; and a sister, Cindy; Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Centers of Dixfield.