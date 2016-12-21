Melvin ‘Mel’ J. Caron (1947-2016)

MADISON - Melvin “Mel” J. Caron, 69, passed away Dec. 15, 2016 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

He was born March 13, 1947 in Fort Kent, the son of Docite and Marie (Jandreau) Caron.

He enjoyed being a lineman, working construction and with his hands. Mel loved 4-wheeling, being outdoors and spending time at his camp. He always knew how to make people laugh.

Mel is survived by his daughter, Amy Caron and significant other Mike Fiddler of Florida; step son, Rich Collins and wife Melissa of Connecticut; step daughter, Lisa Ferrato and husband Scott of Connecticut; grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, and Connor Visneau, all of Florida, Cassandra and Meghan Collins, Jake and Samantha Ferrato, all of Connecticut; 3 sisters, Norma Levesque of Connecticut, Iona Long and husband Darold of Connecticut, Jean Boutot of Buckfield; 4 brothers, Richard Caron and wife Lillian of Connecticut, Gil Caron and wife Gloria of Old Town, Danford Caron of Connecticut, Norman Caron and wife Rachelle of Fort Kent; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; 5 brothers, Harold Caron, Valier Caron, Dana “Kit” Caron, Gaylon Caron, Arnold Jandreau; 2 sisters, Mary Urena Trepanier, Bernadette “Bart” Jandreau.

A graveside service will be held May 11, 2017 at Holy Family Cemetery (by his mother's side), Daigle, ME with Father Nadeau officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Mel's memory to Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, 354 Hogan Road, Bangor, ME 04401.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.