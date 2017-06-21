Memorial graveside services for Ronnie David Bunker are June 24

FARMINGTON - Memorial graveside services for Ronnie David Bunker, of Farmington, who died August 24, 2016 will be held Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at the North Farmington Cemetery on the Town Farm Road, West Farmington.

Full military honors will be provided by the U. S. Navy and Rhonda Wiles-Rosell will serve as celebrant. Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance center, 137Farmingotn Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.