Memorial service announced for Kären Williams-Jordan on Aug. 11

Kären Williams-Jordan (Oct. 30, 1945 – Aug. 25, 2017)

The family of KWJ would like to announce that a memorial service will take place at Old South Church (235 Main Street) in Farmington on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. The service will be followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Kären Williams-Jordan to either Old South Church or to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Research Foundation: http://tnbcmemorials.kintera.org/karenwilliamsjordan