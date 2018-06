KINGFIELD – A Memorial Service for James (Jim) Bunker, who died on December 26, 2017 in N.C., will be held Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Western Mountains Baptist Church, 928 Carrabassett Rd. (Rt. 27), New Portland.

