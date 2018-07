NEW SHARON - A memorial gathering for the family and friends of Jeanne Sawyer of New Sharon will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 22 at the New Sharon Congregational Church followed by a luncheon in the fellowship hall. Jeanne passed earlier this year at the Green Hill nursing home in Maplewood, New Jersey. All family and friends are welcome. For more information, please call Polly Brown at 774 292-9757 or Ken Sawyer at 645-3894.