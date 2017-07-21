Memorial service for Nancy Dickinson is Saturday, July 22

PERKINS TOWNSHIP - On Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 11 a.m., Farmington Friends Meeting and Nancy’s daughter, Caroline, will host a memorial service in the manner of Friends to hold in the Light the life of Nancy Dickinson who passed away Oct. 7, 2016.

Nancy was a beloved teacher in several schools, including Livermore Falls, before moving to Poland 14 years ago, to teach at the American School of Warsaw. She was a generous, thoughtful, courageous and adventurous person who is deeply missed by family and friends. The memorial will take place at 19 Alder Brook Road, about nine miles northwest of Wilton, to the right off of Route 156, soon after the boundary sign for Perkins Township and before Hills Pond. Following the memorial service, a potluck lunch will be shared, provided by the Farmington Friends Meeting.

For more information call 293-3967 (e.g. to carpool). Nancy's moving memorial service in Poland is available online at https://livestream.com/accounts/15498644/events/6510544