Memorial service for Philip Harris Walters, Jr. is June 24

WILTON - A memorial service will be held for Philip Harris Walters, Jr., 97, of Wilton, at 1 p. m., Saturday June 24, 2017 from the Wilton United Methodist Church at 600 Main Street, followed by a committal service with full military honors at the Lakeview Cemetery.

Following services, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception being held in the Church Vestry. Cremation and memorial graveside services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.