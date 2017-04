SOUTH PARIS - Memorial services for Tammy Jean Noyes Field, of Eustis and formerly of South Paris, who died on Dec. 16, 2016, will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the VFW Hall in South Paris. (This is a change in location as announced in her obituary)

